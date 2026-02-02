Al Jasra Cultural Club Holds Literary Evening On 'Rimal Al Udeid' By Novelist Abdulaziz Al Sheikh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Jasra Cultural and Social Club, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, organised a literary evening to reflect on the novel Rimal Al Udeid,“Sands of Al Udeid”, authored by the Qatari writer Abdulaziz Al Sheikh.

The event was part of the club's 2026 cultural season, which features numerous symposia and evening activities within the Al Jasra Cultural Salon.

During the evening, the author delved into the themes of his novel, which chronicles the struggles of the people of Qatar in the 1930s in Al Udeid region of southern Qatar.

The novel vividly portrays a rich social fabric, depicting a tightly knit community whose foundations rest on enduring brotherhood and communal solidarity, particularly in times of adversity and hardship.

Abdulaziz Al Sheikh stated that his novel is not merely a story about a place but a testimony to an era, one in which pain shaped the contours of its people, teaching them to withstand hardship and to find in the sands not emptiness to be forgotten but a harshness that nurtures. In his view, their dreams, though modest, were like stubborn raindrops -persistent and undying.

He added that the novel revisits the past not to evoke sorrow but to impart insight, emphasizing that strength is forged within the human spirit and that memory, no matter how burdened by dust, remains alive.

The author also highlighted the efforts of creative novelists in documenting historical events through stories and autobiographical accounts, thereby preserving an essential dimension of Qatar's historical life.

Al Jasra Cultural Club is one of the most renowned and long-standing cultural institutions in the Arab region, actively engaging in events and contributing to the cultural scene.

Since its inception in the early 1960s, the club has hosted numerous writers and intellectuals from across the Arab world and is recognized for publishing literary and reflective works by these thinkers through Al Jisra Magazine and its official website.

Furthermore, the club organizes numerous symposia, lectures, and training sessions throughout the year for young people from various fields of innovation.