NHRC Chairperson Meets Chief Of IOM Mission

Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah met with Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) H E Firas Adel Al Budeiri yesterday. During the meeting, they explored aspects of the partnership between the two sides and discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise and best practices in different fields of human rights.

