QPNC To Participate In Dubai 2026 World Stamp Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Philatelic and Numismatic Centre (QPNC), of the Ministry of Culture, is set to participate in the five-day Dubai 2026 World Stamp Exhibition, slated to kick off on Wednesday in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

This marks the largest external participation for QPNC, as it is poised to showcase eight stamps that have earned numerous international medals.

The centre will dispatch a delegation of stamp collectors from Qatar to this exhibition, organised by the Emirates Philatelic Association (EPA), to participate and gain a broader glimpse of the collections of international stamps showcased by various countries. It is committed to participating in the international exhibitions organised by both FIP and FIAP.