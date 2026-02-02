Ministry Of Justice Participates In Third Qatar University Book Fair 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has participated in the Third Qatar University Book Fair 2026, organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Qatar University (QU).

At this three-day fair, which kicked off yesterday, the MoJ's booth showcases legal releases alongside Qatari legislation and laws that are mostly linked to the public and QU students' interests, primarily the nation's Permanent Constitution and its amendments for 2024.

The booth further showcases issues of the official gazette, starting from Issue No. 1 of 1961 through its most recent issue, which underwent comprehensive development and modernisation in both format and content-production mechanisms, in line with the latest models applied in the publication of official gazettes.

Overseen by the MoJ's Legal and Judicial Studies Centre, the booth comprises exhibits of samples from the legal and judicial journal issued by the Centre, including wide-ranging collections of comparative and specialised legal research and analytical studies, as well as an array of legal commentaries on Qatari legislation.

The journal issues also feature judicial rulings and legal opinions from the Court of Cassation, along with several fixed sections of the journal that aim to disseminate and develop legal culture among specialists and across various segments of society.

The MoJ's booth further showcases a number of legal codes relevant to the interests of exhibition visitors and students of the College of Law at QU, including the Criminal Code, Labour Law, Family Law, Commercial Companies Law, Real Estate Lease Law, Law No. 21 of 2015 regulating the entry, exit, and residence of expatriates, as well as several publications dedicated to legal awareness in both Arabic and English.

This participation came as part of the MoJ's supportive vision for the national cultural sector, advancing it and reinforcing its social responsibility, thereby supporting partnerships with national institutions and agencies and serving wide-ranging community segments.

The ministry underscored its unwavering support for all initiatives that elevate new heights for creativity stemming from its scientific and academic partnership with QU, in pursuit of growing the spirit of reading and enhancing the stature of the book, along with its pivotal role in sustainable cultural development.