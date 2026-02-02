Amiri Guard Commander And UK Defence Attache Discuss Cooperation

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-02 02:10:00
Amiri Guard Commander H E Major General Staff Mohammed bin Sultan Al Suwaidi met yesterday at Barzan Camp with UK Defence Attache to Qatar Captain (Navy) Charlie Fuller. During the meeting, they discussed military cooperation between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them. Senior officers in the Amiri Guard attended the meeting.

The Peninsula

