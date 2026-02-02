Amiri Guard Commander And UK Defence Attache Discuss Cooperation

Amiri Guard Commander H E Major General Staff Mohammed bin Sultan Al Suwaidi met yesterday at Barzan Camp with UK Defence Attache to Qatar Captain (Navy) Charlie Fuller. During the meeting, they discussed military cooperation between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them. Senior officers in the Amiri Guard attended the meeting.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.