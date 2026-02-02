403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijani Startups Attract Significant Investment In 2025
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijani startups attracted over $2.62 million in investments across 22 ventures in 2025, Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), said at a press conference reviewing the agency's annual activities, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment