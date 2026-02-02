Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Startups Attract Significant Investment In 2025

2026-02-02 02:04:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijani startups attracted over $2.62 million in investments across 22 ventures in 2025, Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), said at a press conference reviewing the agency's annual activities, Trend reports.

Will be updated

Trend News Agency

