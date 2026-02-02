Russian Forces Launch 844 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Ten Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russian troops carried out 14 airstrikes on Novooleksandrivka, Zaliznychne, Lisne, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvianka, Barvinivka, Luhivske, Hirkе, and Verkhniа Tersa. Two missile strikes were launched at Vilniansk.

A total of 486 UAVs of various types, mostly FPV drones, attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Rozumivka, Bilenke, Shyroke, Veselyi Hai, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelene, Solodke, Dobropillia, and Staroukrainka.

Four MLRS strikes hit Huliaipole and Zelene.

A total of 338 artillery strikes targeted Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, Zelene, Solodke, Dobropillia, and Staroukrainka.

A total of 122 reports were received about damage to homes and infrastructure facilities.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration