Russian Forces Shell 27 Settlements In Kherson Region Over Past Day
Russian drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling hit Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Yantarne, Romashkove, Veletenске, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Chervone, Novoraisk, Burhunka, Zolota Balka, Mylove, Novokairy, Chervonyi Maiak, Havrylivka, Lvovе, Osokorivka, Vesele, Kozatske and Kherson.Read also: Zelensky: More than 500 buildings in Kyiv still without heating
Six apartment buildings and three private houses were damaged, along with a cellular tower, a shop, a bus, and private garages and cars.
According to Prokudin, three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.
Photo: Ministry of Health
