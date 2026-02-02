Russian Forces Shell 27 Settlements In Kherson Region Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Russian drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling hit Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Yantarne, Romashkove, Veletenске, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Chervone, Novoraisk, Burhunka, Zolota Balka, Mylove, Novokairy, Chervonyi Maiak, Havrylivka, Lvovе, Osokorivka, Vesele, Kozatske and Kherson.

Six apartment buildings and three private houses were damaged, along with a cellular tower, a shop, a bus, and private garages and cars.

According to Prokudin, three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Photo: Ministry of Health