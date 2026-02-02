BJP Mlas Join Jammu Students' Protest For National Law University

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma joined Jammu University students protesting for the establishment of a National Law University here.

The legislators asserted on Sunday that they would take up the issue both on the streets and in the Legislative Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharma, along with party MLAs Advocate R S Pathania, Shagun Parihar and Devyani Rana, extended full support to the 25-day-long agitation and sat on dharna at the university campus, amid sloganeering against the government.

“We will demand a National Law University in Jammu during the Assembly session that begins on Monday. We are with you. This is not just your battle but also that of the entire Jammu region,” Sharma told reporters.

He said the government should address the demand without delay, warning that the failure to do so could lead to a mass agitation involving all BJP legislators.