Budget Session Of J & K Assembly Begins

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the Budget session of the assembly holds special significance as it offers an opportunity to reflect on the collective journey and review achievements.

The 27-day-long session of the Assembly, spread over a three-month period with double sittings, began with an address by Sinha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the Union Territory's budget in the House on February 6.

“This session holds special significance as it offers an opportunity to reflect on our collective journey, review our achievements, and chart a clear roadmap for the future. It reaffirms shared commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the LG said in his address.

Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather sought the support of all the members to run the House in a smooth manner to benefit the people.

He said all necessary preparations for the session have been completed, with a focus on ensuring smooth conduct and effective utilisation of time.

“It will be a double sitting”, he said.

Congress legislator Tariq Hameed Karra said the session provides an opportunity to address public issues.

BJP MLA Vikram Randwa said it is an opportunity for us to seek answers from the government about implementation of the budget and poll promises.