2D Barcode Reader Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

Straits Research, a leading market research organization, announced the release of the report titled“2D Barcode Reader Market Size and Outlook Forecasts till 2034”. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, trends, opportunities, and market mechanisms. The report also covers a regional analysis of several market factors.

According to the report, the market is valued at USD 9.72 billion in 2026, which is expected to grow to USD 18.95 billion by 2034. The projected CAGR for this period is 9.2%.

The 2D barcode reader market is segmented based on type, technology, end-use industry, and region. Some of the insights provided in the report are highlighted below:



The mobile segment is expected to grow at a considerable rate with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the 2D barcode reader market, driven by rapid manufacturing expansion and rising investment in supply-chain automation across the region.

Enterprises are increasingly deploying 2D barcode readers to support item-level traceability and real-time visibility as high-density 2D barcodes become standardized across digital commerce and supply chains. The US is expected to lead the North American market, supported by strong adoption of automation technologies, widespread use of 2D barcodes across retail and logistics, and favorable regulatory emphasis on traceability and digital identification systems.

Straits Research adopts a rigorous 360° research approach that integrates both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report data is triangulated with a mix of market indicators, macroeconomic outlook, industry sources, and strategic briefings.

The report is designed to enable decision makers, such as CXOs, policymakers, investors, startups, and other related stakeholders, to understand the current and future scenario of the market.

Competitive Players

November 2025 - Honeywell introduced the newest generation HF520 2D Imager Module, a compact fixed-mount scanning engine with the latest Gen7 decoding core that enhances high-speed reading of both 1D and 2D barcodes, including those displayed on mobile screens, and improves motion tolerance and scanning flexibility for retail and kiosk environments.

Segmentation

