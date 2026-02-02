Karnataka: Prime Accused Arrested In ₹400 Crore Belagavi Robbery

Belagavi: Kishore Salve, the prime accused in the sensational ₹400 crore robbery involving demonetised currency notes, has surrendered at the Ghoti police station in Maharashtra's Nashik district. The robbery involved the looting of old currency notes from two containers at Chorla Ghat, located along the Karnataka–Maharashtra border. Following his surrender, Salve was formally arrested by the police.

Arrest Count Reaches Eight

With Salve's arrest, the total number of individuals taken into custody in connection with the high-value robbery has risen to eight. The case has drawn widespread attention due to the massive scale of the loot and the involvement of demonetised notes, and continues to unfold with fresh developments.

SIT Formed to Probe the Case

In view of the seriousness of the incident, the Maharashtra government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a detailed and comprehensive probe. The SIT has been tasked with examining all aspects of the case to uncover the full extent of the alleged conspiracy.

Investigation Underway on Multiple Angles

The SIT is probing the robbery from multiple angles, including a complaint filed by businessman Sandeep Datta Patil, who has alleged abduction and robbery in connection with the incident. Investigators are also examining a recently viral audio clip believed to be linked to the case. Officials said further arrests and disclosures cannot be ruled out as the investigation progresses.