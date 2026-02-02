Speeding I20 Crashes Into Divider, Catches Fire In Karnataka's Hassan One Dead

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) In Banavara, Arsikere taluk of Hassan district, a car trying to overtake another vehicle lost control, hit a divider, and caught fire. One person died on the spot in this horrific accident, and two others were injured.

A speeding car accident claimed one life in Banavara village of Arsikere taluk in Hassan district after an i20 car lost control while overtaking another vehicle and crashed into a road divider before catching fire.

According to preliminary information, the i20 car was travelling at high speed when the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle. During the manoeuvre, the driver lost control, first hitting a roadside pole, then crashing into the central divider. The car veered onto the adjacent road and overturned.

There were three people in the car at the time of the accident. One person was thrown out of the vehicle during the crash and sustained injuries. The remaining two were trapped inside the car, out of whom one person died on the spot.

Local residents rushed to the accident site, rescued the two injured occupants, and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. The impact of the crash caused the car to burst into flames, engulfing it completely.

Fire and emergency services reached the spot soon after and extinguished the blaze. The injured have been identified as Naveen and Pawan. The deceased is a 30-year-old man from Haranahalli; his identity is yet to be officially confirmed. His body has been shifted to the Arsikere taluk hospital mortuary.

Police said preliminary investigation points to excessive speed as the primary cause of the accident.