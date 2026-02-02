MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 2 February 2026 at 8:40 am EET

Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has completed its EUR 150 million share buyback programme, launched on 5 November 2025. The repurchases of shares began on 6 November 2025 and ended on 30 January 2026. During that period, Sampo repurchased 15,079,201 of its own A shares at an average price of EUR 9.95 per share. This corresponds to 0.56 per cent of all Sampo plc's shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 150 million.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc's capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled. Following the cancellation, the total number of Sampo shares will be 2,655,674,826 shares, of which 2,654,674,826 will be A shares and 1,000,000 B shares.

Further information on share buybacks is available at .



SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications



For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

