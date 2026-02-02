BCKD Capital And SVCV Announce Listing Plans In Tokyo And Hong Kong Ahead Of Its First Fund

The announcement comes ahead of its first fund,“The Next Gen Leaders,” which will raise capital to acquire emerging brands for its portfolios.

The firm has expressed its intent to execute a partial listing of the financial firm on the Tokyo Pro Market and a partial listing of“ SVCV” on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by the end of 2027.

“The core value of both firms is the people behind and around it; thus, we find it important to include investors from all around the world on this journey with us on building this new world for the founders and leaders of tomorrow,” said a partner at BCKD.

This dual-structure relaunc h marks a significant expansion beyond the Firm's original private equity focus, positioning it for accelerated growth, sector diversification, and a long-term mission to shape global consumer and technology landscapes.

A New Architecture: BCKD Capital and SVCV

BCKD Capital will operate as the investment manager and financial engine. It will oversee all investment activities, manage funds, and provide strategic capital to the group's holdings.

SVCV will function as the operational holding company-"The Next-Generation's Group." It will directly house and manage acquired companies and internally developed flagship brands, fostering collaboration across a vertically integrated ecosystem.

The Firm also expects to announce shortly its first hires for its office branch, along with the launch of its debut fund.

BCKD's management team and board of executives will be composed of business and financial professionals with more than twenty years of experience at some of the world's largest institutions, including JPMorgan, BlackRock, UBS, and others. A total of approximately fifty hires is expected in the first and second quarters of 2026.

The Firm has identified roughly one thousand private companies as potential targets for its 100+ acquisitions over the next ten years, as it expands its vertically integrated ecosystem portfolio across multiple industries. This expansion includes the launch of ten flagship brands and original content initiatives, including its own fashion house, content production studio, AI and cloud services platform, and additional verticals.

BCKD Capital will serve as the management for its holding company“SVCV,” which positions itself as“The Next Generation's Group” with a“founder and culture first” philosophy, along with its own flagship brands, which are a luxury and fashion house, a content production studio and streaming, data, artificial intelligence, and financial services.

SVCV's unique acquisition and expansion model, as well as its approach to globalization, emphasizes founders and culture, with a strong belief in collaboration and innovation as drivers of future cultural trends and long-term shareholder returns.

About BCKD

BCKD Capital is a global financial institution and asset-creation platform established to develop, acquire, and scale the next generation of cultural, luxury, media, technology, and consumer enterprises. Through its multi-division structure, it manages a diversified ecosystem of operating companies and investment vehicles.

About SVCV

SVCV is a multinational holding company, "The Next-Generation's Group," built on a founder- and culture-first philosophy. It serves as a global platform to house and grow both acquired and internally developed brands across key verticals including luxury, media & streaming, data & AI, and financial services.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future financial or business performance, strategies, and expectations. These statements are identified by words such as "trend," "potential," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "would," "could," "may," and similar expressions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Attachments