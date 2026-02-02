Jerry Hendriks Celebrates 35 Years With REMAX And Decades Of Real Estate Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- REMAX, the most productive real estate network in the world, recognizes Jerry Hendriks of REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY for his 35-year anniversary with the global real estate brand. This significant milestone honours Hendriks' outstanding commitment of trust, professionalism, and service to buyers and sellers throughout his distinguished career.

Since joining the network in 1990, Hendriks has consistently performed at the highest echelons of the industry. His dedication to his clients and the Niagara region has allowed him to achieve this high honour. "Thirty-five years with REMAX is a monumental achievement," said a spokesperson for REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY. "Jerry's tireless dedication to serving his clients, consumers, and community is why he remains a leader in our community and the industry at large."

Hendriks' career is defined by a consistent trajectory of excellence. In addition to his 35-year anniversary, his list of accolades includes the prestigious Circle of Legends award (2015), the Lifetime Achievement award (2006), and the REMAX Hall of Fame (1999). Most recently, Hendriks and his team earned the Pinnacle Team Award for 2025.

With extensive experience in residential and luxury real estate, Hendriks has navigated decades of market shifts while maintaining a reputation for integrity and high-performance results. Aside from his countless awards, Jerry Hendriks is a very active supporter of events throughout the year in order to give back to the Niagara community that he has been a part of his entire life.

About REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY:

REMAX HENDRIKS TEAM REALTY is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in St. Catharines, Ontario. The brokerage specializes in residential and commercial real estate and is a proud supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®. Each office is independently owned and operated.