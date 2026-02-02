TN Completely Betrayed In Union Budget 2026-27: MDMK Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Monday strongly criticised the Union Budget for 2026-27, alleging that Tamil Nadu had been“completely betrayed” by the Centre at a crucial political moment, with Assembly elections approaching in the state

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Vaiko said there was widespread expectation that Tamil Nadu would receive additional financial support in the Budget, particularly in view of the upcoming elections. However, he claimed that those expectations have been entirely dashed, with the Centre failing to announce any significant allocations or projects for the state.

Vaiko also targeted the Union government over fuel pricing, pointing out that despite crude oil prices hovering around USD 50 per barrel, the Centre had not reduced petrol and diesel prices. This, he said, has placed an additional financial burden on ordinary citizens already struggling with rising living costs.

The failure to pass on the benefits of lower crude prices to consumers reflected the government's indifference to public welfare, he alleged.

Questioning the broader economic assumptions of the Budget, the MDMK leader said the Centre's announcement that it would borrow Rs 11 lakh crore made the target of achieving seven per cent economic growth highly unrealistic.“You cannot speak of robust growth while simultaneously increasing debt to such levels,” he argued, calling the Budget projections disconnected from economic reality.

Vaiko further alleged that even key infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu have been ignored. He claimed that metro rail projects in the state have not received adequate funding, reinforcing his charge that Tamil Nadu has been sidelined in the overall allocation of resources.

According to him, the Budget once again demonstrated a pattern of neglect towards the state.

Addressing political questions, Vaiko said it was not the time to speak about seat-sharing targets or power-sharing arrangements.

He clarified that the MDMK has not made any demand for a share in power. Instead, he reiterated his party's commitment to continuing what he described as the“Dravidian model of governance” in Tamil Nadu.

Expressing confidence in the state leadership, Vaiko said M.K. Stalin would once again assume office as Chief Minister after the next Assembly elections.

He also launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the PM did not enjoy a good reputation among the people of the country.

Vaiko announced that, keeping the forthcoming Assembly elections in mind, the MDMK would actively campaign across Tamil Nadu to expose what he termed the Centre's failures and the injustice meted out to the state through the Union Budget.