EAM Jaishankar To Embark On Three-Day US Visit Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will begin a three-day visit to the United States on Monday to participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

According to the MEA, the Ministerial will focus on supply chain resilience, clean energy transitions, and strategic cooperation in critical minerals.

During the visit from February 2-4, EAM Jaishankar will also hold meetings with senior members of the US administration.

Last week, the EAM met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi, discussing many dimensions of bilateral ties.

Welcoming Gor, EAM Jaishankar expressed confidence that he would contribute to strengthening ties between India and the United States.

"Pleased to meet US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor today in New Delhi. Our conversation covered the many dimensions of our partnership. Welcomed him and expressed confidence that he would contribute to the strengthening of India - US relations," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar met a US Congressional delegation comprising Mike Rogers, Adam Smith and Jimmy Patronis, along with Sergio Gor, in New Delhi on January 25, as both sides discussed strengthening of bilateral ties, developments in the Indo-Pacific region, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Following their talks, EAM Jaishankar posted on X: "Congressional interactions have always been an important facet of our relationship."

Earlier on January 13, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke over the phone with EAM Jaishankar, reviewing key areas of cooperation, including civil nuclear energy, trade talks, and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described it as a positive call.

"They discussed next steps regarding our bilateral trade negotiations, critical minerals, and a possible meeting next month," Gor wrote on X.