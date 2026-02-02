Madhur Bhandarkar Says The Impact Of 'Traffic Signal' Leaves Him Humbled Even After 19 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar admitted that he is still humbled by the impact left by his 2007 release "Traffic Signal", even after 19 years of release.

Marking the release date anniversary of the drama, Bhandarkar stated that the project successfully sheds light on the unsaid stories of those who are not given a very high ranking in our society.

"National Award winning film #TrafficSignal has had an impact I'm still humbled by, shedding light on lives that are too frequently ignored. 19th years later, its socially relevant theme still resonates with audiences," the director shared.

Bhandarkar further expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew of the drama, who gave their all to bring the movie to life.

"I'm grateful for the powerful performances of all the actors & the dedicated technicians whose craftsmanship brought this story to life," he added.

Co-written and co-produced by Bhandarkar, "Traffic Signal" stars Kunal Khemmu, Neetu Chandra, Ranvir Shorey, and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles, along with Vinay Apte, Upendra Limaye, Sudhir Mishra,

Gopal K Singh, Kapil Rajput, Madhu Sharma, D. Santosh, Manoj Joshi, Sandeep Kulkarni, and Naseer Abdullah as the ancillary cast.

While Mahesh Limaye was responsible for the camera work of the movie, Devendra Murdeshwar looked after the editing of the drama.

Backed by Madhur Bhandarkar Motion Pictures and Percept Picture Company, the music for the flick has been provided by Shamir Tandon.

"Traffic Signal" revolves around Silsila (Played by Kunal Khemmu), the manager of the traffic signal, who collects a weekly protection fee from various squatters and vendors.

Bhandarkar even bagged the National Film Award for 'Best Direction' for the film.

Up next, Bhandarkar is occupied with "The Wives". The drama, which is expected to shed light on the hidden lives of the women in Bollywood, will have Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruwala as the primary cast.