(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 2 February 2026 at 8:30 am EET Sampo plc's share buybacks 30 January 2026 On 30 January 2026, Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Sampo plc's share buybacks Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* Market (MIC Code) 8,990 9.42 AQEU 90,439 9.42 CEUX 24,327 9.42 TQEX 87,530 9.42 XHEL TOTAL 211,286 9.42

* rounded to two decimals

On 5 November 2025, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 150 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 6 November 2025, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2025.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 15,079,201 Sampo A shares representing 0.56 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

