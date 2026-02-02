Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Reacts to Khamenei’s Warning

2026-02-02 01:31:49
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday addressed remarks by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who cautioned that any American military strike against Iran would spark a “regional war.” Khamenei’s stark warning came amid rising tensions in the Middle East as the prospect of U.S.–Iran confrontation looms large in global headlines.

Trump, speaking to the press during his stay at Mar a Lago in Florida, said the Iranian leader’s statement was predictable given the situation, asserting that “why wouldn’t he say that? Of course, he is going to say that,” when asked about the warning. The U.S. president emphasized the strong American naval presence in the region, noting, “we have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close.”

Despite the military posturing, Trump also expressed a desire to see diplomatic progress, telling reporters, “hopefully, we’ll make a deal,” indicating that negotiations remain a preferred route. However, he made clear that if talks fail, the consequences of Khamenei’s warning would be tested, saying, “then we'll find out whether or not he was right.”

Tensions are heightened as both sides navigate the potential for conflict and dialogue, with the Iranian leader’s alert about regional escalation and Trump’s combination of military readiness and expressed hope for an agreement capturing global attention.

