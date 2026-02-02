403
Air India Express Rolls Out ‘Xpress More Sale’ With Up to 20% Off
(MENAFN- OZON MARKETING) 01-February-2026: Air India Express, India’s first international value carrier, has announced its ‘Xpress More Sale’, offering discounts of up to 20% on domestic and international flights. The special fares are available for booking from 1 February 2026, with early access exclusively on its award-winning website, airindiaexpress.com, and mobile app, offering travellers the earliest opportunity to book from a wide range of discounted fares. The sale opens on all other major booking platforms from 2 February to 5 February 2026, for travel between 11 February and 31 December 2026, across domestic and international sectors.
The airline offers Zero Convenience Fees on all bookings made through the airline’s website and mobile app, along with one complimentary date change for the bookings made during the sale period via these platforms.
In the Gulf sector, the ‘Xpress More Sale’ Lite fares would start from AED 320, OMR 23, BHD 46, QAR 378, KWD 27 and SAR 286.
Guests booking Lite fares (zero-baggage fare) can add check-in baggage later at discounted rates, at ₹2,500 for 20 kg on international flights. Guests can also avail 20% savings on Prime and Standard seats, as well as on hot meals.
Air India Express has received the prestigious Domestic Connectivity Award constituted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, in collaboration with FICCI and the Airports Authority of India at Wings India, India’s premier Civil Aviation event concluded on 31st January, 2026 at Hyderabad. The airline has been selected by the distinguished jury for enhancing guest experience, growing connectivity, delivering superior services, leveraging digital and technology, driving sustainability, and innovation.
Air India Express’ growing network spans 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf region. With over 500 daily flights, the airline is the fastest-growing carrier in India, offering guests enhanced choice, connectivity, and schedule flexibility.
The airline's website offers fab deals for NeuPass members, including 25% on Business Class fares. Business Class seats are available on over 40 brand new Boeing 737-8 aircraft that Air India Express inducted as part of its rapid expansion.
The airline also extends special offers with discounted fares and benefits, including zero convenience fees on bookings made on the airline’s website and mobile app for students, senior citizens, members of the armed forces, and their dependents. For added convenience, the website also offers flexible payment options, including EMI and Buy Now, Pay Later plans. Guests booking with select Visa debit and credit cards can book with a flat discount of ₹250 on domestic flights and ₹600 on international flights.
