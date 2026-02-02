403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
stc partners with Taly to introduce “Shop Now, Pay Later” solutions for customers
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 1 february 2026: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced its partnership with Taly, a regional “Shop Now, Pay Later” service provider. The collaboration aims to introduce flexible and convenient payment solutions for stc customers, as part of the Company’s commitment to enhancing customer experience through innovative and customer-centric offerings.
Through this partnership, stc customers will be able to benefit from Taly’s installment-based payment solutions when purchasing selected devices and services, allowing them to spread payments over four equal installments with 0% profit. The service is designed to provide customers with greater financial flexibility and accessibility, while maintaining a seamless and transparent purchasing experience across stc’s digital channels. who will also be able to purchase devices through installments using the stc website, or through the mystc mobile application.
The introduction of Taly’s payment solutions aligns with stc’s ongoing efforts to expand its portfolio of value-added digital solutions and enhance affordability for customers. Offering alternative payment methods will enable stc customers to purchase their favorite devices conveniently and with ease.
In a statement, stc highlighted that the partnership with Taly reflects the Company’s strategic focus on delivering integrated digital solutions that go beyond traditional connectivity. stc emphasized that providing flexible financial options forms a key part of its approach to improving customer journeys and enabling access to advanced products and services through innovative digital platforms.
Additionally, stc reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with local and regional partners that contribute to enriching the digital ecosystem in Kuwait. Working with fintech and payment solution providers such as Taly enables stc to introduce services that enhance convenience, drive adoption of digital solutions, and support the broader objective of enabling digital transformation in Kuwait. The Company also expressed that it will continue to explore partnerships and initiatives that focus on delivering practical and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of its diverse customer base, while maintaining its position as a trusted digital pioneer in the market.
Through this partnership, stc customers will be able to benefit from Taly’s installment-based payment solutions when purchasing selected devices and services, allowing them to spread payments over four equal installments with 0% profit. The service is designed to provide customers with greater financial flexibility and accessibility, while maintaining a seamless and transparent purchasing experience across stc’s digital channels. who will also be able to purchase devices through installments using the stc website, or through the mystc mobile application.
The introduction of Taly’s payment solutions aligns with stc’s ongoing efforts to expand its portfolio of value-added digital solutions and enhance affordability for customers. Offering alternative payment methods will enable stc customers to purchase their favorite devices conveniently and with ease.
In a statement, stc highlighted that the partnership with Taly reflects the Company’s strategic focus on delivering integrated digital solutions that go beyond traditional connectivity. stc emphasized that providing flexible financial options forms a key part of its approach to improving customer journeys and enabling access to advanced products and services through innovative digital platforms.
Additionally, stc reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with local and regional partners that contribute to enriching the digital ecosystem in Kuwait. Working with fintech and payment solution providers such as Taly enables stc to introduce services that enhance convenience, drive adoption of digital solutions, and support the broader objective of enabling digital transformation in Kuwait. The Company also expressed that it will continue to explore partnerships and initiatives that focus on delivering practical and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of its diverse customer base, while maintaining its position as a trusted digital pioneer in the market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment