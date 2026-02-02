403
Kantami Launches in Riyadh, Bringing Its Distinct Japanese Izakaya Experience to the Capital
(MENAFN- Katch ) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (1 February 2026): Kantami, the Japanese izakaya concept by Saudi hospitality studio Green Sand Concepts (GSC), has officially opened its doors in Riyadh, introducing a bold new interpretation of Japanese izakaya to the capital. Located in Nawaf Square, the concept builds on the success of Kanta’i’s Al Khobar debut, offering a raw, story-driven experience that sets it apart from traditional dining experiences. Rooted in authenticity and imagination, Kantami redefines Japanese cuisine as a living culture, art form, and narrative.
Born from the vision of Green Sand Concepts, Kantami was created to reimagine the re’ion’s culinary landscape by building fully realised worlds rather than restaurants. At its core, Kantami is a post-apocalyptic Japanese izakaya, a stripped-back, atmospheric space envisioned as a futuristic world rebuilt from the ashes, where tradition, resilience, and rebellion coexist. Inspired by a deep appreciation for both modern and traditional Japanese culture, the concept was developed to address a clear gap in the market, creating dining that moves beyond commercialisation to honour cultural principles, craft, and identity.
Every detail of K’ntami’s interiors has been carefully considered to create a strong sense of place. Exposed brick walls, fragmented colour-tinted windows, eye-catching murals, and glowing Japanese signage shape a cinematic, almost underground atmosphere, anchored by rustic finishes throughout. A striking, multi-tiered chandelier adorned with traditional toys, teapots and tools serves as t’e space’s visual centrepiece, while shelves of Japanese trinkets add subtle layers of ritual and character.
Kantami’s menu is rooted in real Japanese techniques, reworked through creativity and constant evolution. The journey begins with playful appetisers, including the Roripoppu Prawn lollipops, wrapped in a crisp shell and accompanied by a punchy house sauce, followed by hearty mains such as the Azabu Salmon Donburi, pairing miso-butter-glazed grilled salmon with seasoned rice and dashi-simmered onions, served with a small miso soup. Meanwhile, Kunsei Yakiudon layers tender, slow-braised beef short ribs through thick udon noodles coated in smoked teriyaki, and Katsukar Gold rounds out the savoury selection with crisp chicken katsu, rich homemade curry, and fluffy rice.
The experience continues through inventive desserts and eclectic mocktails that mirror the concept’s experimental edge. Signature sweets and colour-changing drinks add a final layer of intrigue, offering a light-hearted contrast to the depth and intensity of the savoury menu.
Commenting on the official opening, Fahad Alturki, Founder & CEO, GSC, shared,
Kantami also aims to embed itself within th’ city’s creative community. Designed as a gathering place for like-minded individuals where creativity is a way of life, Kantami is an opportunity to experience Japanese dining through a new lens, one that celebrates artistry, authenticity, and shared moments.
With its doors now open in Nawaf Square, Kantami is accepting reservations for those looking to experience the Japanese izakaya concept firsthand.
