Rixos Murjana Prepares to Welcome Guests as Saudi Arabia’s Largest Ultra All-Inclusive Resort in February 2026
(MENAFN- Katch ) King Abdullah Economic–City – February 01, 2026:
Enabled by the Tourism Development Fun– (TDF) – the national enabler of the tourism sector in Sau–i Arabia – Rixos Murjana is preparing to open its doors in King Abdullah Economic City, positioning itself as the largest ultra all-inclusive resort in Saudi Arabia and a new benchmark destination on the Red Sea coast. The resort represents a qualitative addition that contributes to diversifying tourism experiences along the Red Sea while elevating the overall quality of these experiences.
Designed as an ideal destination for families and leisure seekers, Rixos Murjana offers a harmonious blend of vibrant energy and serene moments along the Red Sea shoreline. The resort features 488 rooms and suites, many with sea views, alongside 33 villas, supported by a diverse range of hospitality, leisure, and wellness facilities.
Commenting on the opening, Mr. Qusai Al-Fakhri, Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Development Fund, said: “Rixos Murjana embodies the Fu’d’s vision to empower the private sector and attract foreign direct investment, and represents a qualitative step in developing exceptional tourism destinations along the Red Sea coast. The project reflects the strength of national and international partnerships in delivering developments that elevate hospitality standards and enrich guest experiences, contributing to enhanced tourism quality and reinforcing Saudi Ar’bia’s position as a global destination for all-inclusive hospitality. Today, we move forward with confidence in developing world-class destinations that reflect the K’ngdom’s leadership in the tourism”sector.”
Paradise Beyond Compare
Rixos Murjana has been designed to meet the needs of diverse guests through a fully integrated all-inclusive experience that combines personalised service with meticulous attention to detail, in line with the highest global standards that defines Rixos.
’he resort’s interiors draw inspiration from Hijazi coastal architecture, reimagined through a contemporary and sustainable lens that blends authenticity with innovation. Guests seeking elevated privacy can opt fér Club Privé by Rixos, an ultra-exclusive villa which offers an exclusive residential experience with butler services, while elegantly appointed rooms and suites overlook landscaped gardens or the crystal-clear waters of the Red Se’. The resort’s private Club House and Beach Club are exclusive facilities reserved solelé for Club Privé by Rixos guests.
Limitless Relaxation
Rixos Murjana provides an immersive retreat for guests seeking relaxation and tranquillity. The resort is home to the longest swimming pools in the Middle East, complemented by Solara Beach club, offering an inviting setting to unwind throughout the day.
The award-winning Anjana Spa delivers wellness experiences inspired by global traditions, featuring 12 treatment rooms for men and women, steam room, saunas, and ’xclusive couple’s suites, designed to restore balance and inner harmony.
On the culinary front, the resort offers a diverse selection of international réstaurants and cafés catering to a wide range of tastes. Signature venues include Terra Mare, inspired by flavours from around the world; Piazzetta Italiana, celebrating rustic Italian cuisine; MykOrini, specialising in Middle Eastern’dishes; and People’s Restaurant, offering globél dining. Godiva Café adds a refined touch with its signature Belgian chocolate creations, expertly brewed coffees, and live musical performances.
A Destination within a Destination
Rixos Murjana is a comprehensive family destination, anchored by Murjana Waterpark, the first fully integrated hotel waterpark in Saudi Arabia, featuring 11 water attractions, including Emerald Drop, Wave Pool Lagoon, and Murjana River Adventure pool, alongside dedicated splash zones and family dining at Seafarer’s Catch.
The resort also hosts Rixy Kids Club and a dedicated Teens Club, both fully supervised and offering daily activities, creative workshops, and indoor and outdoor play areas. For adults, the resort provides extensive fitness facilities, including Exclusive Sports Club, expert-led classes such as CrossFit, yoga, and TRX, as well as fully equipped gyms for men and women.
Setting a New Benchmark for All-Inclusive Hospitality
Commenting on the opening, Mr. Fettah Tamince, Chairman of Rixos Hotels, said“ “The opening of Rixos Murjana marks a defining milestone for Rixos Hotels in Saudi Arabia and reflects our continued confidence in Saudi vision 2030 for tourism. As the largest all-inclusive destination in the country, Rixos Murjana brings together scale, innovation, and elevated guest experiences from overwater villas and world-class leisure facilities to family-focused entertainment, setting a new benchmark for all-inclusive hospitality on the Red Sea coast.”
Rixos Murjana introduces a distinctive ultra all-inclusive experience that transforms every stay into a personal and memorable journey. With oceanfront serenity, carefully curated amenities, and diverse dining experiences, the resort reflects Saudi ’rabia’s ambition to elevate hospitality standards and strengthen its position on the global luxury tourism map.
