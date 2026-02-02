403
Hanwha Aerospace Secures First Contract to Supply Chunmoo MRLS to Norway
(MENAFN- hanwha) Feb 2nd, 2026 – Hanwha Aerospace has signed a contract with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency (NDMA) to provide the Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS) to the Norwegian Armed Forces, marking a significant milestone as the compa’y’s first major defense contract of 2026.
While the total scale of Norway’s acquisition project is budgeted at $2 billion, this specific agreement for the Chunmoo system is valued at approximately $922 million. Under the contract, Hanwha Aerospace will deliver 16 Chunmoo launch vehicles, a precision-guided missile package, and Integrated Logistics Support (ILS).
Jae-il Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, and Gro Jære, Director General of NDMA, signed the contract at Oslo on January 30, 2026, in the presence of distinguished guests including Hoon-sik Kang, Chief of Staff to the President of the Republic of Korea; Hyun-jong Kim, 1st Deputy Director of National Security; Min-jung Seo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Norway; Yong-chul Lee, Minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration; Marte Gerhardsen, State Secretary of Norway; and Major General Lars Lervik, Chief of the Norwegian Army.
The selection of the Chunmoo system follows nearly a decade of cooperation between Hanwha Aerospace and the Norwegian Armed Forces. Since the 2017 contract for 52 K9 VIDAR self-propelled howitzer and 14 K10 Ammunition Resupply Vehicles, Hanwha Aerospace has delivered all equipment on time. The established performance and logistics framework of the K9 fleet served as a primary technical reference for the introduction of the Chunmoo system.
For the Norwegian requirement, the system has been optimized for reliability in Arctic environments, including extreme low temperatures and snowy terrain. It is designed to be fully interoperable with Norway's existing defense infrastructure and fire control systems.
With this contract, the user base of Chunmoo MRLS has expanded to include Republic of Korea, Poland, Estonia and the Middle East. This expansion is expected to enhance interoperability and create synergies in integrated logistics support among the operating nations.
Hanwha Aerospace also plans to actively strengthen its partnership with local Norwegian industry by expanding multi-faceted cooperation, including joint development or local testing.
Jae-il Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace said, "I believe Norway's selection of the Chunmoo system is a result of the trust built up through the supply of K9 SPH." He added, "We remain committed to contributing to the long-term security of the Nordic region through close cooperation with Norway and further developing our role as a strategic security partner."
About Hanwha Aerospace
Hanwha Aerospace is a leading provider of advanced defense, aerospace, and industrial solutions with a global footprint across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Its portfolio covers land, sea, air, and space domains, including artillery systems, armored vehicles, precision-guided munitions, aircraft engines, satellites, and space launch technologies. As a core affiliate of Hanwha Group, Hanwha Aerospace is dedicated to strengthening global partnerships through localization, co-production, and technology transfer.
