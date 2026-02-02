The Smart Home Market Is Projected To Grow To USD 490.29 Billion By 2030, Expanding At A CAGR Of 22.8%

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The smart home industry has been experiencing remarkable growth, driven by advances in technology and shifting consumer preferences. As more households adopt connected devices and automation solutions, this market is set to expand significantly in the coming years. Below, we explore the current market size, main growth factors, regional trends, and future prospects shaping the smart home sector.

Projected Market Size and Expansion of the Smart Home Market

The smart home market growth has seen rapid growth recently and is anticipated to continue this trajectory. Market value is expected to increase from $175.33 billion in 2025 to $215.77 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by the widespread adoption of IoT devices, rising demand for home automation, heightened awareness of energy-saving solutions, broader use of smart security systems, and the expanding reach of smartphones and mobile apps.

Download a free sample of the smart home market report:



Looking ahead, the market is projected to experience even more robust growth, reaching $490.30 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.8%. The forecast period's growth is fueled by increased investments in smart home infrastructure, deeper integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, greater adoption of voice-activated devices, expanding demand for retrofit options, and a stronger emphasis on sustainable, energy-efficient solutions. Key trends expected to influence this growth include advances in AI-based automation, progress in matter protocol interoperability, the rollout of 5G and edge computing technologies, research into eco-friendly home innovations, and developments in predictive maintenance and smart appliance management.

Understanding What Constitutes a Smart Home

A smart home is defined as a residence equipped with interconnected devices and systems that can be remotely monitored, controlled, and automated via the Internet or mobile applications. These homes enhance user convenience, improve energy efficiency, and boost security. The core goal of a smart home is to offer seamless, automated, and user-friendly management of household functions to elevate comfort, safety, and overall living standards.

View the full smart home market report:



Major Forces Behind the Growth of the Smart Home Market

One of the primary factors propelling growth in the smart home market is the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices. These electronics come with sensors, software, and network connectivity that allow them to collect data and communicate with other systems, enabling remote control and automation. IoT adoption is rising as organizations and consumers seek real-time data and automation solutions to optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance decision-making across homes, cities, and industries.

The smart home market leverages IoT by integrating these devices into climate control systems, security setups, lighting, and household appliances, thereby enhancing convenience, efficiency, and energy management. For instance, in September 2024, IoT Analytics reported that the number of connected IoT devices reached 16.6 billion in 2023, marking a 15% increase from 14.4 billion in 2022. This growing prevalence of IoT-enabled devices is a key driver behind the expanding smart home market.

Regional Insights Highlighting Growth Opportunities in the Smart Home Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share within the smart home industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The comprehensive smart home market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on industry trends and regional growth dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Smart Home Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Smart Homes Market 2026

report/smart-homes-market

Smart Home Devices Market Report 2026

report/smart-home-devices-global-market-report

Smart Home Security Systems Market Report 2026

report/smart-home-security-systems-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: