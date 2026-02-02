403
Post Budget Quote - Dr. Saloni Wagh, MD, Supriya Lifescience Ltd.
(MENAFN- dentsu) The Union Budget 2026–27 reflects a more mature phase of policy thinking for Ind’a’s pharmaceutical and biopharma sector. The 10,000 crore Biopharma SHAKTI commitment, spread over five years, signals a clear recognition that global leadership in this space requires sustained investment in research capability, clinical trial infrastructure and manufacturing depth, rather than short-term incentives.
The proposed expansion of accredited clinical trial sites is particularly significant as global pharma companies increasingly seek reliable, compliant and cost-efficient development partners. Faster and more credible trials can meaningfully shorten development cycles and strengthen India’s standing in the global drug development ecosystem.
Measures such as customs duty exemptions on critical medicines strike a pragmatic balance between patient access and industry stability, while the broader push to strengthen medical tourism reinforces the need for quality-driven pharmaceutical manufacturing. Overall, the Budget builds confidence for long-term investment and supports Ind’a’s transition from scale-led growth to innovation-led leadership in biopharma
