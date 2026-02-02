403
Union Budget 2026-27 Statement: Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare
(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare) Today’s Budget lays out a thoughtful and forward-looking blueprint for Ind’a’s healthcare ecosy—tem—one that seamlessly integrates innovation, access, capacity expansion and global competitiveness. The Biopharma Shakti initiative, with an outlay of 10,000 crore over five years and a clear focus on strengthening research, manufacturing and regulatory capabilities, will play a pivotal role in accelerating India’s journey towards advanced, affordable and globally benchmarked healthcare solutions. The exemption of basic customs duty on 17 critical cancer drugs is a timely and patient-centric measure that will significantly improve access to life-saving therapies while easing the financial burden on families.
The Budg’t’s strong emphasis on healthcare infrastructure is equally encouraging. The proposed 50 percent capacity expansion of district hospitals, combined with targeted investments in tertiary care through the expansion of NIMHANS 2.0 in North India and the addition of three new AIIMS facilities, will meaningfully strengthen care delivery across both urban and underserved regions. These measures reinforce the govern’ent’s commitment to building a more resilient, inclusive and future-ready public health system.
Importantly, the Budget recognises healthcare as a powerful engine of employment and social impact. The announcement of 1,00,000 Allied Health Professionals (AHPs), alongside the training of 1.5 lakh caregivers, supported by structured skilling initiatives, AI-enabled training pathways and digital health programmes, marks a decisive step towards building a large, skilled and future-ready healthcare workforce. This integrated approach will help support an ageing population, specialised care needs, and emerging models of care delivery. Together with the continued push for medical hubs, medical value tourism, and a sharper focus on mental and digital health, these initiatives firmly position India as a globally trusted healthcare destination with sustainable long-term growth potential."
Dr Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare
About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC
Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you we”l”. The organisa’ion’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 124 clinics, and 333 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.
