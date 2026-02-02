Saladstop! Group Appoints Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Investments As UAE Master Franchise Partner, Marking Entry Into The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) SaladStop! Group, the Singapore-born healthy fast-casual brand and a pioneer of the healthy eating movement in Asia, today announced a strategic partnership with Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Investments (MHAOI), appointing the UAE-based investment group as its Master Franchise Partner for the United Arab Emirates. This partnership marks SaladStop!'s official entry into the Middle East, with the UAE serving as the brand's regional gateway.

The first SaladStop! outlet in the UAE is scheduled to open in Dubai in 2026, introducing the brand's signature range of fresh, nutritious and flavour-forward meals to one of the region's most dynamic and health-conscious consumer markets.

Founded in Singapore, SaladStop! is a globally recognised healthy food brand with over 16 years of international operating experience. The brand is known for its uncompromising focus on product quality, made-from-scratch and built-to-order bowls, close collaboration with trusted farms, and globally inspired flavours. These offerings are supported by a technology-enabled platform designed to deliver smarter and more personalised dining experiences. With a footprint of over 80 outlets across Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea and Thailand, SaladStop! is well positioned for its next phase of international expansion, driven by the growing global shift towards healthier lifestyles.

The partnership with MHAOI reflects SaladStop! Group's strategy of entering new markets through strong, long-term local partnerships that combine brand stewardship with operational excellence. MHAOI is a diversified UAE-based investment group with an established presence across food & beverage, FMCG and lifestyle sectors, and a proven track record in building, scaling and managing premium international brands in the region.

Under this partnership, MHAOI will lead the brand's market entry and expansion strategy in the UAE, overseeing development, operations and local market adaptation. The rollout will focus on delivering a consistent brand experience while thoughtfully aligning with local consumer preferences, supported by integrated digital and operational systems to enhance customer convenience and engagement.

Commenting on the partnership, Adrien Desbaillets, CEO of SaladStop! Group, said:

“The Middle East has long been part of our global growth strategy, and the UAE represents a natural and strategic entry point for SaladStop!. Partnering with Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Investments allows us to combine our brand philosophy and international operating experience with deep local market understanding. Together, we are focused on building a meaningful, long-term presence in the UAE and establishing SaladStop! as a trusted destination for high-quality, healthier food.”

Younis Bishari, Genera Manager, Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Investments, added:

“We are pleased to partner with SaladStop! Group to introduce the brand to the UAE. Consumer demand for fresh, nutritious and thoughtfully prepared food continues to grow, particularly among urban professionals and business communities. SaladStop!'s strong global reputation, product integrity and scalable model align well with our long-term vision, and we look forward to building the brand's presence across the UAE.”

As dining preferences in the Middle East continue to evolve towards more intentional and health-driven choices, SaladStop! aims to establish itself as a leading player in the fast-casual healthy food segment. The Dubai launch represents the first step in the brand's regional journey, with future expansion opportunities across the UAE and wider region.

About SaladStop! Group

Founded in Singapore in 2009, SaladStop! Group began with a simple mission: to make healthier food accessible, transparent, and delicious. What started as a single salad concept has since evolved into a regional ecosystem of purpose-driven brands built around the belief that eating well should never be a compromise.

The Group's flagship brand, SaladStop!, pioneered fresh, made-to-order salads, wraps, and protein bowls using over 65 sustainably sourced ingredients, and became the catalyst for the Group's growth across Asia. This was followed by the launch of Heybo in 2019, a modern warm-bowl concept known for bold flavours and wholesome comfort, and Wooshi, which brings a playful, Southeast Asian twist to maki rolls and poke bowls. FreshKitchen completes the ecosystem by uniting the Group's brands under one catering and food-solutions platform for everyday and special occasions.

Today, SaladStop! Group operates over 80 outlets across Asia and is on track to become the region's leading personalized nutrition company-powered by proprietary technology, deep nutritional expertise, and a strong physical footprint. As a certified B Corp, the Group remains committed to building transparent, tech-enabled food brands that respect both people and the planet.