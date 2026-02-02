“Hardik Pandya The MVP”: Aakash Chopra Backs Indian Star To Dominate 2026 T20 World Cup

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has predicted that all‐rounder Hardik Pandya will emerge as the Most Valuable Player in the 2026 T20 World Cup, which begins on February 7. Speaking during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Chopra backed Indian stars to dominate the tournament, identifying opener Abhishek Sharma as the leading run‐getter and leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy as the highest wicket‐taker.

India enter the ICC event as defending champions, having beaten South Africa in the 2024 final. Their preparations concluded with a 46‐run victory over New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram on January 31, the last international fixture before the World Cup. The Men in Blue will open their campaign against USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chopra emphasized that India are favorites to lift the trophy again, describing the current squad as an upgraded version of the team that triumphed two years ago. He noted that the side's performances over the past two and a half years have been consistently strong, making them the standout contenders.

However, Chopra also cautioned that history suggests defending the crown will not be easy. He pointed out that no team has ever successfully defended the T20 World Cup title, nor has any side won the tournament on home soil. Despite this, he insisted that India's personnel make them the strongest team in the competition.

Looking at challengers, Chopra named Australia as the most likely rival to India's dominance. He also identified West Indies as the dark horse of the tournament, capable of springing surprises, and tipped Netherlands to be the associate nation with the best showing.

India have twice won the T20 World Cup. Their first triumph came in 2007 when they defeated Pakistan in Johannesburg, while the second arrived in 2024 with victory over South Africa in Barbados. Chopra believes the current squad has the depth and balance to add a third title, even if history warns against easy predictions.

As the countdown to February 7 continues, Chopra's remarks have added weight to expectations surrounding India's campaign. With Pandya tipped as MVP, Sharma and Chakaravarthy backed for standout performances, and Australia looming as the biggest threat, the stage is set for a high‐stakes tournament.