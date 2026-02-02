Confident Group Leadership Update: Rohit Roy And Joseph To Lead Company After CJ Roy's Demise

After the death of Dr. CJ Roy, the family has made a decision regarding the future operations of the Confident Group. His brother announced that Roy's son Rohit and Joseph, who is in charge of Kerala, will lead the company together.

Following the sudden demise of founder Dr. CJ Roy, his son Rohit Roy and Kerala head Joseph have been appointed to lead the Confident Group, ensuring business continuity.CJ Roy's brother, CJ Babu, confirmed that all ongoing projects will proceed as planned and dismissed rumors of financial troubles, stating Roy had no outstanding debts.An emotional Rohit Roy remembered his father, Dr. CJ Roy, as a great man, expressing that the family's loss is indescribable and thanking the media for their support.A public viewing was held at Nature's Luxury Cascade in Bengaluru, where thousands, including industry leaders and celebrities, paid their last respects to Dr. CJ Roy.Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and director VK Prakash were among the prominent figures who attended the funeral to honor the late founder.