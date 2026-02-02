Ram Charan Slams Surrogacy Rumours, Shares Upasana's Baby Bump Photo

Amid criticism over surrogacy rumours surrounding Ram Charan and Upasana, the actor delivered a dignified response by sharing a heartfelt photo of his wife on social media, silencing trolls and winning praise online instantly.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, on Saturday night. However, rumors about Upasana's pregnancy and claims of surrogacy have been circulating for a while.

Three years ago, when their daughter Klin Kaara was born, similar surrogacy rumors spread. The family never responded, but the trolls returned for her second pregnancy.

Ram Charan hit back by sharing a photo of Upasana with her baby bump. The pic, showing them in black with their dogs, proves she was pregnant and has shut down the trolls.

Ram Charan had hinted at this a month ago. In photos from a Japanese chef's visit, Upasana's baby bump was visible. Still, Charan's new post was needed to silence the trolls.