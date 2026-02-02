Grammy 2026: Billie Eilish To Lady Gaga Check Full List Of Winners Here

The 2026 Grammy Awards were a memorable night for music lovers, with the world's biggest stars making history. From Billie Eilish to Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and The Cure-every genre saw fierce competition. This year's Grammy winners set new records in pop, rap, rock, R & B, country, and global music. Viral performances on social media, emotional speeches, and surprise wins thrilled fans. Find out which artist won the biggest award and who caused the biggest upset. Check out the winners' list here

Main Category Winners



Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – Wildflower

8th New Artist: Olivia Dean

Producer of the Year: Cirkut Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen

Best Pop Category Winner



Best Pop Solo Performance: Lola Young – Messy

Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity Best Dance-Pop Recording: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Rap & Hip-Hop Winner



Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Best Rap Performance: Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)

Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

R & B category



Best R & B Album: Leon Thomas – Mutt

Best R & B Performance: Kehlani – Folded

Best Traditional R & B Performance: Leon Thomas – Vibes Don't Lie Best R & B Song: Kehlani – Folded

Rock and Alternative



Best Rock Album: Turnstile – Never Enough

Best Rock Performance: Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park)

Best Rock Song: Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Best Alternative Music Album: The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Best Alternative Music Performance: The Cure – Alone Best Metal Performance: Turnstile – Birds

Country Music Winner



Best Contemporary Country Album: Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be

Best Country Song: Tyler Childers – Bitin' List Best Traditional Country Album: Zach Top – Ain't In It for My Health

Global and Latin Music



Best Music Urban Album: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Best Global Music Performance: Bad Bunny – EoO

Best Latin Pop Album: (Nominees listed, winner not specified in provided list) Best African Music Performance: Tyla – PUSH 2 START

Dance/Electronic



Best Dance/Electronic Album: FKA twigs – Eusexua Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Tame Impala – End of Summer

Visual media and video



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners

Best Music Video: Doechii – Anxiety Best Song Written for Visual Media: Huntr/x – Golden (from Kpop: Demon Hunters)

Jazz, Orchestra and Folk



Best Jazz Performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (Live)

Best Orchestral Performance: Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie Best Folk Album: I'm With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue

Comedy

Best Comedy Album: Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, FKA Twigs, The Cure, and many other new artists scored big wins at this year's awards. The dominance of new eras and new voices in the music industry was clearly evident.