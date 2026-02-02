Grammy 2026: Billie Eilish To Lady Gaga Check Full List Of Winners Here
The 2026 Grammy Awards were a memorable night for music lovers, with the world's biggest stars making history. From Billie Eilish to Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and The Cure-every genre saw fierce competition. This year's Grammy winners set new records in pop, rap, rock, R & B, country, and global music. Viral performances on social media, emotional speeches, and surprise wins thrilled fans. Find out which artist won the biggest award and who caused the biggest upset. Check out the winners' list here
Main Category Winners
- Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – Wildflower 8th New Artist: Olivia Dean Producer of the Year: Cirkut Songwriter of the Year: Amy Allen
Best Pop Category Winner
- Best Pop Solo Performance: Lola Young – Messy Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga – Mayhem Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity Best Dance-Pop Recording: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Rap & Hip-Hop Winner
- Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar – GNX Best Rap Performance: Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams) Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
R & B category
- Best R & B Album: Leon Thomas – Mutt Best R & B Performance: Kehlani – Folded Best Traditional R & B Performance: Leon Thomas – Vibes Don't Lie Best R & B Song: Kehlani – Folded
Rock and Alternative
- Best Rock Album: Turnstile – Never Enough Best Rock Performance: Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park) Best Rock Song: Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be Best Alternative Music Album: The Cure – Songs of a Lost World Best Alternative Music Performance: The Cure – Alone Best Metal Performance: Turnstile – Birds
Country Music Winner
- Best Contemporary Country Album: Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be Best Country Song: Tyler Childers – Bitin' List Best Traditional Country Album: Zach Top – Ain't In It for My Health
Global and Latin Music
- Best Music Urban Album: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos Best Global Music Performance: Bad Bunny – EoO Best Latin Pop Album: (Nominees listed, winner not specified in provided list) Best African Music Performance: Tyla – PUSH 2 START
Dance/Electronic
- Best Dance/Electronic Album: FKA twigs – Eusexua Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Tame Impala – End of Summer
Visual media and video
- Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners Best Music Video: Doechii – Anxiety Best Song Written for Visual Media: Huntr/x – Golden (from Kpop: Demon Hunters)
Jazz, Orchestra and Folk
- Best Jazz Performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (Live) Best Orchestral Performance: Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie Best Folk Album: I'm With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue
Comedy
- Best Comedy Album: Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, FKA Twigs, The Cure, and many other new artists scored big wins at this year's awards. The dominance of new eras and new voices in the music industry was clearly evident.
