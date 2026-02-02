The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer OUT: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway And Emily Blunt Return

As we head into February 2026, let's take a closer and more detailed look at The Devil Wears Prada 2. The comedy-drama movie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It's exceptional because Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt are back in some of their most famous roles.

The teaser that was out on Sunday night provided fans of the show a taste of what they may expect in May.

The official trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is out now. In the teaser, Miranda Priestly, who is the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway, tries to save her business in the print media industry, which is having a hard time. Andrea Sachs is also working with her to calm things down between her boss and her former coworker, Emily Charlton. Emily used to be the assistant but has since moved on to a high-ranking position at a luxury brand, where she has the advertising budgets that her boss wants.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer out

It brings back the Runway world since Andy is recruited as the magazine's new Features Editor. Miranda and Emily fight again, like they often do, but this time Andy is more sure of herself and stands her ground. But their personalities and ways of thinking are different, so it's hard to say who will help whom in the end.

The cast and release date of The Devil Wears Prada 2 Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman are all back in their roles from the first movie, which came out in 2006 and became a cult favourite.

20th Century Studios is behind The Devil Wears Prada 2, which will come out in theatres on May 1, 2026.