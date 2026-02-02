Trump Warns Iran's Khamenei: We'll See If Regional War Threat Is Real

Trump told reporters that if no deal is reached,“then we'll find out whether he was right or not,” emphasizing the United States has its largest military force positioned near Tehran.

The president stated the US has“the greatest pressure possible in the world-very close, within a day or two” while expressing hope for reaching a deal with Iran.

US-Iran tensions have escalated dramatically since Trump's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement during his first presidency and reimposition of maximum pressure sanctions. The standoff has seen periodic military confrontations including the 2020 assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Iranian missile strikes on US bases in Iraq, and ongoing shadow warfare involving proxy forces across the Middle East, creating a volatile regional security environment.

Iran's Supreme Leader previously warned that any US military attack could trigger a regional war, with his comments coinciding with increased tensions following Trump's strike threats and the European Union's decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

Khamenei declared on state television that“if Americans start a war, this time it will be a regional war,” stating Iran is not the aggressor but would deliver“a decisive blow to any attacker.”

The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group has been deployed to the Arabian Sea with accompanying warships as Trump stated the deployment aims to deter Iran following violent crackdown on nationwide protests.

US officials said they are reviewing options though Trump repeatedly emphasized he does not want war and prefers diplomatic resolution, while warning time is running out for a nuclear deal.

