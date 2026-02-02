Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
J & K Cabinet To Meet Today To Discuss 2026-27 Budget

J & K Cabinet To Meet Today To Discuss 2026-27 Budget


2026-02-02 01:10:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – The Jammu & Kashmir cabinet is set to meet on Monday afternoon to discuss the 2026–27 budget ahead of its presentation in the Union Territory's Assembly.

MENAFN02022026000215011059ID1110680928



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search