NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at multiple locations in Srinagar, Bandipora and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror case, officials said.
The searches were being carried out in Rafiabad, Sopore, Bomai (in Baramulla district, Bandipora and Parimpora area of the city, the officials said.
Further details are awaited, they added.
