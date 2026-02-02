Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
4.7-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Kashmir

2026-02-02 01:10:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit the Kashmir Valley early on Monday, causing panic among the people, officials said.

There were no reports of any damage so far, they said.


According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake occurred at 5.35 am at a depth of 10 km with the epicentre in Pattan area, which is 10 km northeast of Gulmarg, a tourist resort.

Earlier, the magnitude was the earthquake was said to be 4.6 but it was later reviewed to 4.7. Tremors lasted nearly 20 seconds.

The Kashmir Valley is located in an highly active seismic area.

Kashmir Observer

