Bitcoin Dips Nearly 5%, Breaking Below Key Psychological Threshold
Bitcoin has fallen below the $75,000 mark for the first time since April 7, 2025, signaling a notable pullback in the cryptocurrency market.
Azernews reports that the world's largest cryptocurrency dipped sharply in early trading hours.
As of 07:30 a.m. Baku time, Bitcoin was valued at $74,859.9, reflecting a 4.89 percent decline. Minutes later, at 07:35 a.m., the downward momentum eased slightly, with Bitcoin trading at $74,865, down 4.88 percent.
The drop marks a significant psychological breach of the $75,000 threshold, a level that had held for several months amid strong institutional interest and expectations of continued market resilience.
