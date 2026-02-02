Russia Loses 850 Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,627 (+2) Russian tanks, 23,981 (+1) armored fighting vehicles, 36,802 (+25) artillery systems, 1,633 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,291 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,205 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 435 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 121,217 (+1,083) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 76,585 (+146) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,057 (+2) pieces of special equipment.

Ukrainian border guards destroy two Russian reconnaissance drones in Sumy region

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.