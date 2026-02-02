Russia Loses 850 Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,627 (+2) Russian tanks, 23,981 (+1) armored fighting vehicles, 36,802 (+25) artillery systems, 1,633 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,291 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,205 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 435 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 121,217 (+1,083) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 76,585 (+146) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,057 (+2) pieces of special equipment.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy two Russian reconnaissance drones in Sumy region
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment