Namaa Charity Distributes 120 Food Baskets To Families In Tanzania
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Feb 2 (KUNA) -- Namaa Charity, affiliated with the Social Reform Society, distributed 120 food baskets to the vulnerable families in the Kizimkazi area in Tanzania.
The distribution was carried out during a field visit aimed at assessing humanitarian conditions and identifying the actual needs of local communities, as part of the charity's efforts to enhance food security and ease living burdens.
Head of relief and development at the society Khaled Al-Shammari said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that "this visit may be a simple step for us, but it has a significant impact on beneficiaries and helps alleviate their daily suffering."
He added that the field visit provided first-hand insight into the living conditions of beneficiary families, noting that Namaa relies on on-site assessments prior to implementing its projects to ensure aid reaches those who deserve it and achieves a sustainable impact. (end)
