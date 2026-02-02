Today In Kuwait's History
1934 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) was established in Ahmadi City, which also housed employees of the company. Ahmadi was named after Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. KOC has been responsible for exploration, survery of on and offshore areas, drilling of wells as well as producing crude oil, natural gas and other hydrocarbon materials.
1955 -- Al-Fajer newspaper of the Graduates Club was published. Chief editor was Khaled Al-Kharafi alongside Abdulwahhab Mohammad and Marzouq Khaled Al-Ghunaim. Al-Fajer was focusing on cultural and social affairs.
1971 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree forming the nation's 7th Government chaired by Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, comprising 13 ministers. The Ministry of Guidance and News became Ministry of Information.
2002 -- A resolution to determine fare in taximeter came into effect, compellting taxi drivers to abide by it.
2003 -- The constitutional court ruled that the parliament must complete its four year mandate, stipulating that the last 60 days of the tenure be dedicated to holding new elections.
2010 -- Kuwait parliament approved a bill for establishing the Capital Markets Authority.
2012 -- Elections for the 14th legislative term of the National Assembly took place according to the five-constituency system to elect 50 members of parliament.
2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) extended 17.5 million Kuwaiti Dinars (KD) to fund educational projects in Yemen.
2016 -- Dr. Tareq Al-Ainati, head of heart and chest surgery department at the Chest Hospital, succeeded in treating a heart valve using endoscopy, the first in Kuwait.
2017 -- Kuwait won the 6th international Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad shooting tournament, bagging 21 medals. (end) bs
