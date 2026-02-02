WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO? ANSWER: RED WHITE BLUE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --“Red white and blue, that's where we are coming from.” Johnny the Hobby Artist releases Red White Blue, a Rock Rap song, Friday, February 13, 2026. The United States is so divided right now and, unfortunately, tragedy brings us together and so does hate, love, and sadness.

“Red White Blue” is an upbeat work of art with a chorus you can't ignore; it will not allow you to sit on the couch and carry on with your routine life without questioning: What are you going to do? This catchy song will bring people together with a strong message that it takes all races to unify protecting the young, the old, and/or just holding a hand, supporting someone that obviously was wrongly done. Imagine everyone across the nation screaming,“What are you going to do.” People are mad, what are you going to do?“Red White Blue” screams“Help,” meaning it is time to help each other. The tables must turn!

Johnny the Hobby Artist (also known as JRS3 or Johnny R. Sanford III) is a multi-talented, creative entrepreneur and an independent musician based in Fort Worth, Texas. He is best known for blending diverse musical genres including hip-hop, rock, R&B, and gospel into a style often described as "Rock Rap" or "mellow hip-hop storytelling."

Emerging around 2020, he creates, writes, and produces his own music, characterized by smooth, intimate vocals, and often incorporating socially conscious themes, such as in his 2026 track“Red White Blue.”