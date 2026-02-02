Diabetes Qatar Holds Training For Nursing Staff On Supporting Students Living With Diabetes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Diabetes Qatar, organised a specialised training course for school nurses on January 30–31, at its headquarters, with the participation of 23 school nurses, with the aim of strengthening the competencies of school nursing staff and equipping them to safely and effectively support students living with diabetes within the school environment.

The course comes as part of the Diabetes Qatar's ongoing efforts to raise health awareness and develop the professional skills of personnel working in the educational sector, helping to ensure a safe and supportive school environment for students with diabetes and to reduce risks associated with emergency situations.

The training programme included scientific lectures and practical workshops covering methods of managing Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, carbohydrate counting as a key factor in controlling blood glucose levels, and the importance of proper nutrition and physical activity in managing students' health. The course also addressed the use of the latest monitoring technologies, such as continuous glucose monitoring sensors and insulin pumps, and their role in improving the quality of life for students living with diabetes and facilitating accurate and continuous glucose monitoring.

In addition, the course featured interactive training sessions designed to prepare participants for everyday situations that students with diabetes may face in schools.

