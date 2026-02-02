Contemporary Art From Qatar Collection Launched At Vcuarts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Art collector and cultural patron H E Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al-Thani traced the evolution of Qatari contemporary art over three decades during a conversation at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), held alongside the launch of his new book 'Contemporary Art from Qatar: The Abdulla bin Ali Al-Thani Collection' (Skira Arte, 2026) as part of Art Basel Qatar.

The publication documents Sheikh Dr. Abdulla's long-standing engagement with Qatari art, mapping its journey from heritage-based traditions to globally connected contemporary practices. Speaking to an audience of students, faculty, alumni, artists, and cultural leaders, he described the book as more than a record of collected works.

“This book is not simply a catalogue. But it is a cultural document and an invitation to read the collection as a form of writing about a place, a moment, and a community,” he said.



Coinciding with the book launch, VCUarts Qatar opened 'Pulse of Place: Selected Works from the Abdulla bin Ali Al-Thani Collection', an exhibition featuring works by 11 Qatari artists and designers, all alumni of the university and all represented in the book. The exhibition runs from January 25 to March 7, 2026, at The Gallery, VCUarts Qatar.

Sheikh Dr. Abdulla welcomed the exhibition's setting within the academic environment that helped shape many of the artists.“It is a pleasure to encounter these works not only in print, but in the same ecosystem, in the same building that shaped their early days,” he said, noting that the exhibition continues the dialogue initiated by earlier shows drawn from his collection.

Reflecting on his personal connection to VCUarts Qatar and Education City, the art curator said returning to the campus carried“deep meaning”. He recalled his involvement in the university's expansion and described the institution as a vital part of Qatar's wider cultural ecosystem, linking education, exhibition spaces, museums, and emerging digital practices. During the discussion, Sheikh Dr. Abdulla highlighted pioneering Qatari artists who studied abroad before returning home to establish modern art practices in the country. He spoke about works by Yousef Ahmad, Ali Hassan, and Wafika Sultan, remarking how each artist reflects a distinct relationship with place, memory, and society.

“They returned to Qatar without precedents to follow,” he said.“That placed a responsibility on them to create paths others could build upon.” Sheikh Dr. Abdulla described his own role not simply as a collector, but as a custodian of cultural memory.“I see myself as a protector and historian of this collection,” he said.“There is a responsibility to preserve these works and pass them to future generations.” Addressing Qatar's broader cultural infrastructure, Sheikh Dr. Abdulla pointed to the expanding network of museums, galleries, residency programmes, and university initiatives supporting artistic production.

Sheikh Dr. Abdulla underlined the importance of making art accessible beyond private collections. He cited recent efforts to place works in schools, public institutions, and regional exhibitions, saying that art must be seen and discussed to remain alive.“If art stays hidden, it loses its vitality,” he said.

The book, which currently documents works by more than 80 artists, was published in English to introduce Qatari art to a wider international audience.