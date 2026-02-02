UDST Advances Innovation At Web Summit Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) is participating in Web Summit Qatar 2026 through a strong showcase of student-founded startups, faculty-led sessions, and strategic ecosystem engagement, reinforcing its role as a national driver of applied entrepreneurship and technology commercialisation.

Through UHUB, the University's business incubator, UDST is spotlighting a diverse portfolio of startups developed by its students and alumni across sectors including artificial intelligence, fintech, health, education, agri-tech, transportation, accessibility solutions and more. These startups reflect UDST's applied learning model, where academic knowledge translates into scalable, market-ready solutions that address real-world challenges.

UDST President Dr. Salem Al-Naemi said:“UDST's participation at Web Summit reflects our firm belief that universities play an active role in building innovation driven economies. Through UHUB, we empower our students and faculty to move beyond ideas and research into real, scalable solutions that contribute to national priorities and global markets. The startups and innovators we showcase demonstrate the strength of applied education and the University's commitment to developing future entrepreneurs, innovators, and technology leaders.”

During the summit, UDST is giving the visitors an opportunity to engage with student-led founders through talks, where selected UHUB entrepreneurs share their journeys from idea validation to product development and market entry. These sessions demonstrate how student founders build viable businesses with the support of the university, positioning them as credible, investable entrepreneurs. Complementing this, faculty-led talks highlight how academic expertise in areas such as AI, automation, and data-driven innovation aligns with industry needs to generate measurable impact.

UDST's presence also includes on stage discussions and collaboration focused sessions that bring together government entities, ecosystem partners, investors, and founders to explore national innovation pipelines, founder support pathways, and the role of universities in driving entrepreneurship at scale. In parallel, UHUB-supported startups engage with investors and strategic partners, strengthening opportunities for funding, partnerships, and international exposure.

Through its engagement at Web Summit, UDST continues to strengthen its position as a hub for applied innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry collaboration, while highlighting the growing impact of Qatar's university-based startups on the global technology landscape.