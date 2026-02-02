403
Ex-PM Barak Seeks Epstein’s Help to Arrange Trump Interview for Israel
(MENAFN) Recently disclosed records suggest that a former Israeli prime minister sought assistance from Jeffrey Epstein in an effort to arrange an interview between Donald Trump and Israeli television, according to reports.
The material is part of a large cache of documents released in connection with the Epstein investigation. Among them is an email dated Sept. 7, 2016, sent while Trump and Hillary Clinton were locked in the U.S. presidential campaign.
In the message, Ehud Barak pointed out that one Israeli television network had already secured an exclusive interview with Clinton. He then asked Epstein to explore whether Trump might be willing to participate in a comparable interview with a competing Israeli channel, noting that such an appearance would draw “a huge percentage of Israelis and most US citizens in Israel.”
Barak also indicated that the network was ready to dispatch a prominent presenter to the United States, writing that it would send “their leading anchor, a gifted positive (blond) lady.”
