SOUEAST's Newest S08 DM To Make UAE Debut At Dubai Fashion Week
The S08 DM is designed as a 7-Seat Urban Comfort SUV, featuring the innovative“Mountain and Sea Symbiosis Aesthetic Design” that emphasizes a wide-body, luxurious silhouette. Its sleek, continuous profile exudes an impressive presence and refined elegance, perfectly complementing the refined aesthetic of DFW. In terms of detailed design, the Stellar Panoramic Headlights paired with the Wave-patterned Horizontal Grille achieve a seamless integration of automotive industrial design and fashion aesthetics, endowing daily commutes with inherent stylish flair. Additionally, the S08 DM offers 5 exterior color options and 2 interior color schemes, delivering greater personalized choices for users.
In this partnership with DFW, SOUEAST demonstrates both its distinctive design philosophy and, through fashion, deepens its engagement with audiences across the Middle East.
