Trump Reacts to Khamenei’s Warning, Signals Desire for Iran Deal
(MENAFN) The U.S. president reacted on Sunday to comments from Iran’s supreme leader, who cautioned that an American military attack would spark a wider conflict across the region, according to reports.
Speaking to journalists during a visit to his Mar-a-Lago property, the president said the remarks from Tehran were unsurprising and suggested they were to be expected under the circumstances.
“Why wouldn’t he say that? Of course, he is going to say that,” Trump told reporters during his visit to Mar-a-Lago.
He went on to underscore the strength and proximity of U.S. military assets in the area, pointing to a significant naval presence nearby. “We have the biggest, most powerful ships in the world over there, very close,” Trump said, adding, “Hopefully, we’ll make a deal.”
The president indicated that the outcome would ultimately depend on whether diplomacy succeeds, noting that if negotiations fail, the accuracy of the Iranian leader’s warning would be tested. In case of a no-deal, Trump said, “then we'll find out whether or not he was right.”
